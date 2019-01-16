Pre-University evaluators to record marks digitally too

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lecturers doing evaluation work of second-year pre-university final examinations will now have to enter marks secured by students both on OMR sheets and online.

This is aimed at reducing time taken for entering of marks and also bringing in transparency. This was earlier done on a pilot basis for supplementary examinations of Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (SSLC) in June 2018.

The department of Pre-University Education (PUE) has already designed software with the help of which teachers can upload marks online. Each teacher gets 48 scripts per day for evaluation and marks will be uploaded on the software at the end of the day. “Department officials have been demanding for the marks to be entered in both manual and digital formats.

This year, we are giving both manual and digital options, but uploading the marks online is mandatory,” said PC Jaffer, director, Department of PUE.

The main reason for introducing the digital method is to avoid errors and also while updating the same online at the board level.

Marks will be in an encrypted form

The marks uploaded by teachers will reach the state data centre in an encrypted form. These cannot be accessed by either system administrator or the software. The department will equip each evaluation centre with 20 systems, through which teachers would update marks online. “Marks entered online will be accessible only during processing of results,” said Jaffer.

Digital record for practical marks

Even the marks

secured by PUC science students in practical papers are being recorded digitally from this year on. They are being uploaded online using the data available under Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS). The same was followed earlier for updation of Internal Assessment marks of SSLC students.