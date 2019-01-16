Home Cities Bengaluru

Scribe cheated of Rs 80,000 at Chitra Santhe in Bengaluru

Using the massive gathering at Chitra Santhe held on January 6 in the city as cover, the accused allegedly conned the journalist into revealing his banking data.

Published: 16th January 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After being robbed of Rs 80,000 by a person pretending to be an employee of the State Bank of India (SBI), a journalist of a vernacular newspaper in the city filed a complaint to the police.

Using the massive gathering at Chitra Santhe held on January 6 in the city as cover, the accused allegedly conned the journalist into revealing his banking data. This was used eventually to withdraw money from his account. 

According to the complaint filed by Suresh (name changed), he was on a reporting assignment when he saw a staff member inside the SBI ATM that’s located in Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat premises. “When I went inside the ATM, he offered to activate online banking services for me, as I had been trying to activate it for a while. He tried to activate the services using my phone, and when it didn’t work, he used his phone for the purpose,” Suresh told The New Indian Express.

On the pretext of activating his internet banking services, the unknown accused also asked him to disclose the OTP that was sent on his number for the same. “After that, he took my ATM and swiped it in a point-of-sale device and asked me to enter the ATM pin. He then generated the user name and password for internet banking and gave it to me,” he said.

Though nothing unusual happened during the first few days after that incident, he was shocked when he received a text alert on his phone on Saturday (January 12) midnight at 12.01 am, that a total of `60,000 was withdrawn in three transactions. He blocked his ATM card and lodged a complaint with the police.
Suresh said that although he thought that only `60,000 was withdrawn from his bank account, his bank statement showed that a total of  `80,000 was withdrawn during the week, since he activated the online banking service.

“I had approached the person because he was inside the ATM. Following the investigation, police have learnt that the money was withdrawn from an ATM at a railway station in Jharkhand,” he said.
Following the complaint at High Grounds Police Station, the case was transferred to the Cyber Crime police station for investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp