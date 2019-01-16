Home Cities Bengaluru

Solar energy abundant but heavy on pocket

While solar energy may be free, harnessing it is still heavy on the pocket.

Published: 16th January 2019 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : While solar energy may be free, harnessing it is still heavy on the pocket. As per official statistics, only 148 domestic consumers and 79 commercial and industrial consumers have applied online for setting up solar PV plants on their rooftops since September last year, which is when Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) launched an online application for consumers looking to install solar power generation panels on their rooftops. The user-friendly technology was aimed at encouraging more solar power installation and at cutting down the time and manual effort. It, however, has not sparked a huge interest among consumers yet.

If a consumer sells power back to the
grid, he gets around `3.50 per unit

Experts believe that it is still an expensive option and may not be feasible, especially for home owners, and perhaps with time, the initiative will see more takers.  “The facility was launched only in September 2018.

227 applications is a good number in such a short time. Apart from the online application, 1,700 consumers have applied manually. The number will rise as time passes,” said G Sheela, deputy general manager, Demand Side Management, BESCOM.

She further explained that the tariff  paid to consumers who sell the power back to the grid is low: Around `3.50 per unit, as per Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission.  “If a homeowner installs one kilo watt of solar power cells on their rooftop, they will have to spend `60,000 per kilo watt.

This will generate an average of 120 units per month. With several home appliances like fridge and AC, a house will need 500 to 600 units per month. This means, the consumer will have to buy the remaining units from BESCOM again, making it economically unsustainable,” said energy expert MG  Prabhakar.

Should the consumer install three to five kilo watt on their rooftop and generate enough excess energy, to sell it back to the grid, it will still not be economical, he opined.“The tariff rates are too low for the consumer. Even if a homeowner installs 10 kilo watt, he/she will spend `6 lakh per kilo watt. When they sell it to the grid, they will earn only `60,000 in return,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp