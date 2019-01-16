Home Cities Bengaluru

Soon, guided tour of Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park for children

School children visiting the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) will be taken on a guided tour of the park soon.

Published: 16th January 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru.

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: School children visiting the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) will be taken on a guided tour of the park soon.

The ‘Zoo Educational Excursion Programme for Schools (‘ZEEPS)’ – to come into effect in 15 days – will have a trained naturalist to show them around and give them information on the establishment of the park, wildlife conservation and animal habitat.

Priced at Rs 150 per child, the programme, to be launched on Wednesday, will be made available to students by the end of this month. 

Dr Sanjay S Bijjur, executive director of Bannerghatta Biological Park, who conceptualised ZEEPS said that a 50-member team can be accommodated in one group.

“Currently, children visiting the park just look at the animals and return without any real knowledge. Nobody is teaching them about the flora and fauna. But with this initiative, they will be shown around by a trained naturalist who will explain the significance of the park,” he said. 

The BBP is also coming up with a 3D Butterfly Wall--measuring 12x20 ft – designed by a group of young artists from Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA), Mysuru. There will also be a dedicated walk path for the butterfly park. “Earlier, visitors had to cross the main road to enter the butterfly park. Now, with a dedicated pathway, they can enter from within the park premises,” he said. 

CM HD Kumaraswamy will flag off the event, and lay the foundation stone for few developments works in the park. This includes specially-designed artistic enclosures for crocodiles, wild dogs, fox and hyena. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bannerghatta Biological Park Guided tour Children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp