Soon, guided tour of Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park for children

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: School children visiting the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) will be taken on a guided tour of the park soon.

The ‘Zoo Educational Excursion Programme for Schools (‘ZEEPS)’ – to come into effect in 15 days – will have a trained naturalist to show them around and give them information on the establishment of the park, wildlife conservation and animal habitat.

Priced at Rs 150 per child, the programme, to be launched on Wednesday, will be made available to students by the end of this month.

Dr Sanjay S Bijjur, executive director of Bannerghatta Biological Park, who conceptualised ZEEPS said that a 50-member team can be accommodated in one group.

“Currently, children visiting the park just look at the animals and return without any real knowledge. Nobody is teaching them about the flora and fauna. But with this initiative, they will be shown around by a trained naturalist who will explain the significance of the park,” he said.

The BBP is also coming up with a 3D Butterfly Wall--measuring 12x20 ft – designed by a group of young artists from Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA), Mysuru. There will also be a dedicated walk path for the butterfly park. “Earlier, visitors had to cross the main road to enter the butterfly park. Now, with a dedicated pathway, they can enter from within the park premises,” he said.

CM HD Kumaraswamy will flag off the event, and lay the foundation stone for few developments works in the park. This includes specially-designed artistic enclosures for crocodiles, wild dogs, fox and hyena.