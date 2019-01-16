Karnataka advocate appointed Additional Solicitor General of India

By Express News Service

Senior advocate K M Nataraj has been appointed Additional Solicitor General of India (ASGI) for the SC by the President with effect from Jan 14.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Nataraj will serve in the said post till June 30, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

He served as Additional Advocate General for Karnataka government from 2009 to 2013.