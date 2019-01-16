Home Cities Bengaluru

There is no time for Sankranti, rue Bengaluru professionals

Asked to show up to work or log in from home, several employees in the IT and ITeS sector rue that the festival no longer holds much meaning for them

Work, stress, sleep

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Sankranti, the harvest festival of India, might evoke images of kite flying, tasty delicacies like ‘obbattu’ and ‘yellu-bella’ and lots of family gatherings, for a large part of the city’s young population, it is just another day at office.

Asked to show up to work or log in from home, several employees in the IT and ITeS sector rue that the festival no longer holds much meaning for them as they are unable to celebrate the festival as they used to during their childhood. 

City Express spoke to a few people who were working on the holiday to understand what the festival meant for them. “It has been a while since I moved out of my hometown and I have been unable to join them during the celebrations,” said Nitish Uniyal, a language expert. With a sizeable population of migrants from other cities and states, many find it hard to get leaves to travel back home for a few days at the start of the new year. 

“Our company gave us holidays during the Christmas week and we reported to work on January 2, after this, asking for leave again for Sankranti was not possible. A few of us from my home state of Gujarat got together on Tuesday and just had a small party instead,” said Abhay Shah, who works in Manyatha Tech Park.

Not just the IT sectors, even the natives of Bengaluru do not enjoy the day as much anymore.  “Festival days are for relaxing and spending some leisure time with friends and family. We are so packed with work every day and there is the added tensions of commuting that we just want to take rest on any holiday that we get,” said Punith Kumar B, a student at BMSIT college.

Narayani Kutty, a resident of Ganga Nagar explained how community celebrations were popular but have subsided in pomp during the recent years. “We would have community competition and decorations with so much colours. There would be exchange of food and other activities to keep one connected to those around them. Nowadays, even getting wishes is rare,” she said, adding that these rituals have faded since people got engrossed in work. 

