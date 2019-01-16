Three arrested for conning job aspirants in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vidhana Soudha police on Monday arrested three men, including a deputy secretary of Health Department, for conning job aspirants, taking `24 lakh from them. The accused had promised personal assistants and first division assistant jobs in Devaraju Arasu and Ambedkar development corporations.

The arrested are Ramachandraiah (48), deputy secretary for Health and Family Welfare department and his friends Lakshmi Narayan (39) and Devaraj (43), who are said to be agents.

Police said the complainant, Srikantaiah R (42), a resident of Ramanagar had met Lakshminarayana in Kengeri, to get jobs for three of his relatives. Ramachandraiah called him to his office in Vikasa Soudha. He said that he would get jobs for Anjana, Abhishek, Sathish and Putta Tayamma for `12 lakh for each post. He took `6 lakh from each in June 2018.

Later, Ramachandraiah, Lakshmi and Devaraj started avoiding Srikantaiah, and when he asked for the money they threatened him. Thus, he filed a case before the Vidhana Soudha police on Saturday, and based on a tip-off, Ramachandraih was arrested. He revealed the details of Lakshmi Narayan and Devaraj, who were nabbed at Kengeri.