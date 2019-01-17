3 peddlers held, 1.9 kg ganja seized in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In three separate cases, Bengaluru city police arrested four people, including a Nigerian, for peddling narcotic substances.

At Kothanur police station limits, Anthony Obdoakor from Nigeria was caught with 1.2 kg of ganja and 32 MDMA tablets. He was arrested based on a tip-off that drugs were being sold to students near Vijaya Vittala College.

In another case, Yelahanka satellite town police held two peddlers — Moses and Sha Nawaz — and seized 470gm of ganja. The accused used to buy ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

Police have also arrested Manjunath alias Manja alias Irfan for selling ganja near Government First Grade College in Yelahanka.