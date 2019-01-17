A sapling will be gifted to every new vehicle purchaser: Electronic City RTO

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To counter the impact caused by vehicular pollution in the city, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Electronic City has introduced an eco-friendly initiative. Where a sapling is gifted to every new vehicle purchaser with the help of a tie-up with dealers in the vicinity.

NG Gayathri Devi, Deputy Commissioner for Transport and Senior Regional Transport Officer, Electronic City, told The New Indian Express, “In an effort to improve the environment, we have tied-up with 25 automobile showrooms that deal with two-wheelers and four-wheelers, in November last year.

Most of the dealers are in Hosur Road and frequently visit our RTO office for registrations. They readily agreed to our proposal.”

The Electronic City office placed an order for 1,000 saplings from nurseries as well as the forest department, of which they have already delivered 500. “The response from customers has been very heartening, the dealers tell us. We are now waiting for more saplings to arrive, as our present stock has exhausted,” she said.

Without specifying details of the finances involved, Gayathri Devi said, “The saplings have been provided to us at a very nominal amount by the Forest department. So, it is not a major expense for us.” Rahul K, Company Director and Chief Financial Officer at Saggraha Marketing Services, based at HSR Layout, who purchased an Innova for his office, felt it was an excellent initiative. “We have always had many plants in our offices. So, I added it to our collection here and it is growing pretty well,” he said.

Welcoming the move, a Karnataka State Pollution Control Board source said, “This is a very good move and it will help if all the RTOs across the city emulate it. Nearly 42 per cent of air pollution in the city is caused by all kinds of vehicles plying on its roads.”

The Electronic City RTO has now joined the Vahan-4

bandwagon, which has been implemented by most of the RTOs in the city, by taking all its operations online from December 31.