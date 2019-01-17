Home Cities Bengaluru

BJP denies poaching charges

The BJP on Wednesday rubbished allegations of being involved in horse-trading and attempting to topple the coalition government.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The BJP on Wednesday rubbished allegations of being involved in horse-trading and attempting to topple the coalition government. “The BJP is not responsible for the current crisis, but internal contradictions within the coalition partners is the reason for it,” senior BJP leader C T Ravi said. 

On Wednesday, senior leaders from Congress and JD(S) accused the saffron party of being involved in horse-trading and attempting to topple the coalition government. Congress and JD(S) workers also took to streets in several places, including Bengaluru, to protest against the BJP.

“Since the Congress party has failed to fulfil promises, the disgruntled MLAs have now rebelled against their own party. The Congress is blaming BJP for the crisis within the coalition,” Ravi added.Given the current developments in the state, BJP is on high alert and MLAs are staying together in New Delhi, Ravi said and accused JD(S) of trying to approach his party MLAs.

He urged Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to apologise to people of the state for not taking taking up any development works and misleading them. 

