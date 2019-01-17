Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru sets Valentines day date with civic fest

Janagraaha is going to join hands with BBMP to host the  Bangalore Civic Fest next month. RWAs, citizens and students from across the city are invited.

Published: 17th January 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Besides demonstrations on roles of civic agencies, events such as mock elections, panel discussions and painting competitions will also be held

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Janagraaha is going to join hands with BBMP to host the  Bangalore Civic Fest next month. RWAs, citizens and students from across the city are invited. This pan-city event is hosted to bring people together and help them practise  active citizenship, and will take place on February 14. 

The event aims to bring out the achievements of the people who have been helping society every day. “I hope a number of people participate this year too. We want everyone to participate,” said Sapna Karim, head -civic participation.    Various activities such as mock elections, panel discussions, drama and painting competitions have been included in the schedule. 

Besides the above, roles of civic agencies and civil society organisations will be demonstrated to the people. Participants will also be taught how to deal with civic issues and how to represent them to their association heads. “This is a perfect chance for people to learn how to demonstrate their issues on a public platform,” said Mahalaxmi B, senior associate, community engagement at Janagraaha.

In an emailer sent out to citizens, Karim said, “Somewhere between constitutional amendments and climate change conventions, we have forgotten that we can make incremental but significant contributions as citizens through simple acts like segregating garbage, following traffic rules, voting amongst others.”

Explaining the reason behind the fest, Karim said, “There are many shining examples of individuals, groups and organisations who are doing their bit to deepen democracy and citizenship every day. We should celebrate their efforts, showcase their work, bring citizens and governments together to learn from each other in a fun filled knowledge and experience sharing session and focus on how citizens make a difference in improving the quality of life in our city.”

