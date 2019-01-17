First government-run human milk bank in Bengaluru

Home Cities Bengaluru

South India’s first government-run ‘Human Milk Bank’ is being set up at Vanivilas Women and Children Hospital in the city.

BENGALURU: South India’s first government-run ‘Human Milk Bank’ is being set up at Vanivilas Women and Children Hospital in the city. Vanivilas is a government-run hospital, which comes under the state medical education department. Currently, in association with a non-profit organisation, there is a human milk bank that is set up by a private hospital in the city. Now, Vanivilas hospital is launching the first such bank in a government hospital premises. 

Speaking about it, Dr Geetha Shivamurthy, Medical Superintendent of Vanivilas hospital said, considering the demand for additional/supportive milk for preterm babies, they have decided to setup a milk bank.

“We have received around Rs 35 lakh, and the total expenditure is around Rs 1 crore. We are waiting for the funds from the government to get the instruments for the bank’s operations,” said Dr Geetha.

Demand for milk bank

As per the data available from doctors at Vanivilas hospital, in a month, at least 150 children who are born at this hospital need additional milk.

This hospital witness around 1,500 births a month and along with this, they get reference cases from across the state, as it is also a referral hospital.

“Last year around 17,000 children were born in our hospital, of which 35 to 40 per cent were preterm and needed top milk or supportive milk. Considering this demand, we decided to setup a bank,” added Dr Geetha. “As some mothers have low lactation capability, the children delivered by them need additional milk. As they are preterm, we they are only given mother’s milk,” she added.

HIGHLIGHTS:
The milk will be procured from the mothers delivering at this hospital
The milk procured and kept at this milk bank will be for the use of babies at this hospital only
This is free of cost
If volunteers come from outside, milk will be procured in a later stage, after conducting necessary tests

