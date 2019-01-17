Forget about potholes, one has to search for roads: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday once again criticised the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not maintaining the quality of roads across the city and in a scathing oral observation said, “Forget about potholes, one has to search for roads in some parts of the city,” the court observed during a hearing on a public interest litigation filed seeking instructions to the BBMP and state to ensure pothole free roads in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aravind Kumar made this observation about the condition of roads in the city leading to the counsels for the BBMP as well as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) seeking time to file affidavits on directions issued by the court during the last hearing.

Earlier in October last year, the court had made a similar observation when the BBMP was asked to stop counting potholes and ensure that citizens got smooth roads to ride on.

After that hearing, engineers were scrambling to inform the court about the number of smooth roads which were existing in the city at the next hearing. The HC has been consistently directing the civic agency to ensure ‘smooth roads like butter’ and on Wednesday too, the oral observation was directed towards the same result.

There is no road at all in some place. Forget about potholes, one has to search for roads and not potholes near Hebbal Flyover and Jayamahal road where cabinet ministers are residing, the division bench said.

Towards the end of 2018, the court had decided to hear cases related to potholes in the city on Saturdays and had even warned the BBMP that if it was unable to fix potholes, it would assign the job to another authority.