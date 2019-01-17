Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC quashes NBW against Nithyananda in rape case

He appealed for exemption on the grounds that his wife was suffering from a serious illness that may lead to cancer.

Published: 17th January 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday allowed a criminal petition filed by Nithyananda Swamy of Nithyananda Dhyana Peeta of Bidadi and quashed the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him by the trial court, in relation to an alleged rape case. He challenged the order dated September 6, 2018, passed by a Sessions Court in Ramanagara, rejecting his plea seeking exemption from personal appearance, and issuing an NBW in the case registered against him by Bidadi police. 

Nithyananda had sought exemption on the ground that he was practising ‘Chaturmasa’ on the banks of the Narmada, and had to complete the rituals. He said his advocate would represent him.The HC also allowed a criminal petition by Shiva Vallabhaneni, who challenged the trial court order rejecting his plea seeking exemption from personal appearance and issuing NBW.

He appealed for exemption on the grounds that his wife was suffering from a serious illness that may lead to cancer. The prosecution contended, both are stereotyped applications and no grounds to interfere with the orders passed by the trial court. 

In the judgment, in relation to these petitions, Justice PS Dinesh Kumar said the impugned orders in both cases do not disclose cogent reasons for considering the plea of the accused, and were unsustainable. The court allowed both petitions and set aside the NBWs issued against them. The HC said the trial court can ensure their appearance for future dates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nithyananda Rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp