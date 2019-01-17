Home Cities Bengaluru

Played at youth olympic games with zero expectations: Bengaluru paddler Archana Kamath

She surprised everyone in the girls’ singles to finish fourth in the premier junior event – a journey that proved her mettle in the coming days.

Published: 17th January 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Archana Kamath

By Krishnendu Banerjee 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : After a 36-hour long journey, travelling almost 14,000 kilometres, when Bengaluru paddler Archana Kamath took to the table at the YOG Series Oceania event at Rarotonga, the Cook Islands in June last year, she was tired. But she kept reminding herself that this was her last chance to secure a place in the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games. That mental strength won over all the tiredness and a final battle against Malaysian Chang Alice Li Sian 4-1 to seal her place in the quadrennial event.

She surprised everyone in the girls’ singles to finish fourth in the premier junior event – a journey that proved her mettle in the coming days.“I went there with zero expectations but when I continued winning, I was expecting a medal. But that loss in the bronze medal match against Andrea (Dragoman of Romania) was upsetting. But the run gave me confidence,” Kamath said, adding, “Thanks to Massimo Costantini sir (India’s former TT coach), who helped me qualify for YOG.”

The girl, who started her journey in table tennis just to accompany her brother, has now grown into a matured player full of confidence which was on show at the senior nationals last week. 

At the age of 18, Archana conquered some of India’s best female paddlers to win her first senior national title and shot to first place in the TTFI (Table Tennis Federation of India) ranking.En route, Kamath recorded some memorable victories. She overturned a 0-3 deficit to beat Telangana’s Niveditha Balusuri 4-3 in the Round-of-32 while she also conquered arguably India’s best women’s singles player Manika Batra 4-1 in the semifinals. In the final, she was up against West Bengal’s Krittwika Sinha Roy, an opponent she had never beaten before. But Kamath wasn’t the same girl anymore as she cruised to a 4-2 victory in the final and became the second youngest woman to clinch the title.

“I tried the last three times but couldn’t win it. This time though, I was more confident. So, I wasn’t thinking of the opponents. I was focusing on my game,” she said.The journey, however, has just begun for the youngster. With the senior national title, although Kamath has announced her arrival at the senior stage, she feels she still needs to improve her game to challenge the world’s best players.

“Qualifying for Tokyo 2020 Olympics is my target. But my aim is to get more exposure by playing against the best players in the world in order to improve my overall game. I also want to improve my world ranking so that I can play bigger tournaments,” said the Jain University Economics (honours) student, who is taking part in the ongoing Hungarian Open in Budapest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp