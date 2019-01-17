Home Cities Bengaluru

Industry leaders give Bengaluru Deputy Chief Minister their budget wish list

Among those who met him was Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and MD of Biocon, who drew his attention towards delays in implementation of policies. 

Published: 17th January 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and State Information Technology/Biotechnology Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday met industry representatives who briefed him on the requirements of various sectors, ahead of the upcoming budget. Parameshwara recently took over as the Information Technology/Biotechnology Minister, and met industry stakeholders, including representatives from Axilor Ventures, NASSCOM, IBM, TCS, Bosch, Intel, Wipro and Strand Life Science.

Among those who met him was Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and MD of Biocon, who drew his attention towards delays in implementation of policies. “Karnataka was the first state in the country to come up with a rare disease policy, which has been in the draft state. It has been decided to redraft the policy. We request the policy to be passed by the next budget. There is a huge debate around the Biodiversity Act and this needs to be looked into,” Shaw said.​

NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh asked the minister to enable a business model which will allow companies to co-create. Vijay Ratnaparkhe from the R&D Centre in Bosch pointed out the new opportunities emerging for smart cities and said there is a need to leverage talent in Bengaluru to solve problems such as traffic congestion.

He suggested throwing such challenges to the public as a quiz in order to get better solutions. Talking about connectivity and traffic, Parameshwara said, “I will see to it that connectivity issues are resolved at the earliest. A sum of Rs 50,000 crore will be spent on connectivity and Metro Phase 2.”

Points raised by industry leaders

l Investment in personal data by government
l Use of Deep Tech and AI to solve agriculture and healthcare issues 
l Need to fund biotech startups 
l Need to work with agricultural sector for innovation at higher level
l Collaboration with think tanks to find solution for traffic congestion
l Export targets to energise science and technology space
l Supporting environment studies
l Better first and last mile connectivity
l Making Bengaluru the electric vehicle capital of India
l Developing a twin city close to Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parameshwara Industry leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp