Industry leaders give Bengaluru Deputy Chief Minister their budget wish list

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and State Information Technology/Biotechnology Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday met industry representatives who briefed him on the requirements of various sectors, ahead of the upcoming budget. Parameshwara recently took over as the Information Technology/Biotechnology Minister, and met industry stakeholders, including representatives from Axilor Ventures, NASSCOM, IBM, TCS, Bosch, Intel, Wipro and Strand Life Science.

Among those who met him was Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and MD of Biocon, who drew his attention towards delays in implementation of policies. “Karnataka was the first state in the country to come up with a rare disease policy, which has been in the draft state. It has been decided to redraft the policy. We request the policy to be passed by the next budget. There is a huge debate around the Biodiversity Act and this needs to be looked into,” Shaw said.​

NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh asked the minister to enable a business model which will allow companies to co-create. Vijay Ratnaparkhe from the R&D Centre in Bosch pointed out the new opportunities emerging for smart cities and said there is a need to leverage talent in Bengaluru to solve problems such as traffic congestion.

He suggested throwing such challenges to the public as a quiz in order to get better solutions. Talking about connectivity and traffic, Parameshwara said, “I will see to it that connectivity issues are resolved at the earliest. A sum of Rs 50,000 crore will be spent on connectivity and Metro Phase 2.”

Points raised by industry leaders

l Investment in personal data by government

l Use of Deep Tech and AI to solve agriculture and healthcare issues

l Need to fund biotech startups

l Need to work with agricultural sector for innovation at higher level

l Collaboration with think tanks to find solution for traffic congestion

l Export targets to energise science and technology space

l Supporting environment studies

l Better first and last mile connectivity

l Making Bengaluru the electric vehicle capital of India

l Developing a twin city close to Bengaluru