Bengaluru man spits on friend, stabs him later

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old history-sheeter was stabbed to death by his friend after the duo got into a fight over a trivial issue at Anjanappa Garden in Cottonpet police station limits on Tuesday.

The deceased is Sathya, a resident of Anjanappa Garden. Police said both Sathya and the accused Prashanth, who is currently absconding, were childhood friends.

The incident took place around 8pm on Wednesday when Sathya was with his friends. Prashanth, who was passing by, spat on Sathya without noticing him. Prashanth, however, was not apologetic and this irked Sathya, who in turn assaulted him. In the melee, Prashanth pulled out a knife and stabbed Sathya. Both are listed as history-sheeters with Cottonpet police.