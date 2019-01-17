Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka man who raped doctor nabbed, admits to cheating 16 widows

The accused is D M Ramakrishna, a resident of Doddamulagodu village of T Narasipura taluk, Mysuru district.

BENGALURU:  A 46-year-old man, who had allegedly cheated a woman doctor to the tune of `25.9 lakh and had raped her on the pretext of marrying her, has been arrested by the Sheshadripuram police. Investigations revealed that he has cheated 16 widows after promising to marry them.

The accused is D M Ramakrishna, a resident of Doddamulagodu village of T Narasipura taluk, Mysuru district. In November last year, a city-based 45-year-old doctor had filed a complaint with the Adugodi police accusing him of rape and cheating. According to the complaint, she had seen a matrimonial advertisement in a newspaper and had contacted him in September. He had introduced himself as a medical officer and had offered to help her relatives in getting government jobs. Several of them had paid him a total of `22 lakh while the woman had also paid him `3.90 lakh.

He had also allegedly raped her on 3-4 occasions on the pretext of marrying her. Later, he had stopped answering her phone calls. Based on the place where the offence was committed, the Adugodi police had transferred the case to Sheshadripuram police station. The police tracked the accused based on various clues and arrested him.

“During the interrogation, he has admitted to have cheated 16 widows similarly. He posted advertisements in newspapers claiming to be a rich man or a senior government official. When women contacted him, he claimed that his wife had passed away and he had decided for second marriage.

Two cases have been registered against him, one in Kadur police station in Chikkamagaluru district and the second case in Banashankari station in the city,” the police said, adding that Ramamurthy, who worked for a few months in Mumbai, started cheating women after he returned in 2006.“He used to lead a lavish life ... he spent the ill-gotten money on his vices. Even his wife and children were fed up with him,” the police added.

