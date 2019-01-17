Pilot accused of harassment arrested at Jaipur airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pilot of a private airline was nabbed at Jaipur airport by Bengaluru City Police in connection with a dowry case, on Wednesday morning. The accused, Yudhishtir Poonia, was a resident of Marathahalli in Bengaluru when the complaint was registered against him at HAL police station on October 5, 2018. Subsequently, he shifted to his hometown Jaipur, and was living there for the past couple of months.

The police were executing a court warrant against the accused, after a complaint was filed against him and his mother Bimala Poonia by Yudhishtir’s wife, Peenu Singh. She accused the duo of mental and physical harassment, and of repeatedly demanding more dowry. Peenu is now separated from Poonia.

The couple from Rajasthan had married in 2014 in Jaipur, and had a daughter. They moved to Bengaluru in December 2016. “Though he was given cash and ornaments during the marriage, both Yudhishtir and my mother-in-law, Bimala Poonia, kept harassing me for dowry,” she said in the complaint.

HAL police told The New Indian Express that following the complaint, the court had issued a warrant against the pilot. “We travelled to Jaipur and arrested him at the airport terminal while he was on his way to work,” the police said. He is being brought back to Bengaluru.They had previously lived in Delhi and Gurugram, and though Peenu had been harassed for dowry in the past, the situation aggravated after they shifted to Bengaluru.