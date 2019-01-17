Restrict use of old vehicles, save petrol: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday said there should be a restriction on the usage of old vehicles. This will reduce the use of petroleum products. The Governor was speaking at Saksham 2019, Oil and Gas Conservation mass awareness campaign, organised by Indian Oil Company. He said, in our country people are going for expensive cars, which are sold in two years.

This way, the cars are resold and are used for a longer duration. “In older vehicles, more petrol and diesel is consumed. By doing this, petrol bunk owners might get good business and make more profit, but it is not good for the nation. More than 80 per cent of petroleum products are imported from foreign countries. We are paying in dollars,’’ he said.

“Instead go for solar or electrical vehicles and reduce the demand for petrol or diesel,’’ he said. People should also start looking for car pooling options. “Without law, we cannot restrict or implement these measures,’’ he said. He also said people are unnecessarily using their vehicles. “If you save petroleum product, it will save our nation,’’ he said.