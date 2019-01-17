SC/ST students who score big in SSLC to get laptops in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government school students belonging to the SC/ST community who secure first class marks in their Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) in March/April will be given laptops.

Currently, the department is giving laptops to the first three toppers from each district. The same will now be extended to students who secure at least 60 per cent.

This move is to encourage students to opt for higher education, a senior official said.

The department is gathering data from Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board on these students’ results.