Strict vigilance in place this year at Lalbagh flower show

BENGALURU: The Lalbagh flower show that is held annually on Republic Day, will be a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, this year. This is to celebrate his 150th birth anniversary year. State department of Horticulture is spending Rs 1.8 crore for the occasion.

Visitors to the show will have to ensure they do not carry water bottles or food items to the venue. YS Patil said, “People bring food from outside, eat and throw the leftovers inside the premises. Taking this seriously, we have decided to ban them.”

After last year’s complaints of CCTVs not being in working condition, the department has installed 1,000 CCTVs that are in working condition. There will also be hand-held metal detectors and door frame metal detectors. Five ambulances with emergency equipments will be available at the premises.