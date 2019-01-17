Home Cities Bengaluru

Technical glitch prompts Karnataka EC to resurvey 45000 applicants

Based on the petition, the ECI directed the State Election Commission to verify all the rejected applications to ensure whether people from other countries were issued voter IDs.

Published: 17th January 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A coding error in the Karnataka State Election Commission website (www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in) forced the EC to verify 45,900 applications from across the state which had been rejected on the ground that they were ‘non-citizens’.

This had led to a flood of allegations against the EC including complaints that voter IDs were issued to Bangladeshi citizens. Also, a petition was filed with the Election Commission of India alleging that those applications were rejected based on religion.

However, a house-to-house survey of these applicants revealed that only 30 were rejected based on their nationality — 27 Nepalese and 3 Tibetans — while the rest were rejected as the applicants were not residing at the address mentioned in their voter IDs.

Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, Sanjiv Kumar, on Wednesday said that due to the coding error, the reason for rejection of application was wrongly shown as ‘non-citizen’ rather than ‘non-resident’. 

An organisation based in Delhi had petitioned the ECI three months ago alleging that only members of a particular community were removed from the voters’ list. 

Based on the petition, the ECI directed the State Election Commission to verify all the rejected applications to ensure whether people from other countries were issued voter IDs. Joint Chief Electoral Officer Surya Sen A V said, “We were able to trace back the reasons for the rejection of these applications. The survey was held in November and December.”

Election panel pitches for enrolment of young voters

With only 50% of the youth aged between 18 and 21 years enrolled in the voters’ list, the Karnataka Election Commission has urged new voters to enrol for the Lok Sabha elections. Those who have turned 18 on January 1, 2019, will be eligible.

Addressing media on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said that while they had projected 15 lakh fresh enrolments of voters between ages of 18-21, only seven lakh had enrolled. He also urged political parties to appoint booth-level agents in each of the 58,186 polling stations. The state has 5.03 crore voters and 29,484 service voters. The number is expected to increase by a few lakhs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EC Glitch Applications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp