Unaccounted for water levels in Bengaluru come down to 37 per cent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has succeeded in reducing the Unaccounted For Water (UFW) levels in the city to 37 per cent this financial year, said Chairman Tushar Girinath. This has shot up the monthly revenue to a record high of over Rs 113 crore last month.

Speaking at a function at Cauvery Bhavan, organised by the BWSSB, to mark the release of the annual Bangalore Jalamanandali Abhiyantharara Sangha diary, Girinath lauded the efforts of all engineers, officials, water inspectors and meter readers for achieving this feat.

The Rs 164 crore UFW project started in 2013, aimed at bringing down the water losses in the city, from the 48 per cent mark it was at the time. It focused on replacing all old pipelines below 100mm diameter, repairing all leaks and cracks in old pipelines, and cracking down on unauthorised connections, to reduce leakage of water in any form.

The Chairman also said that 35 villages have started receiving drinking water under the water supply scheme for 110 villages. Tenders were being finalised in connection with the rejuvenation of the T K Halli reservoir and the contract will be awarded shortly, the Chairman added.