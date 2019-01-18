100 women buckle up to test nerves against time, speed and distance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : An all-women’s rally! It may seem a rare occurence but not for those 100 drivers who would be testing their nerves against time, speed and distance. The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI)-approved Divas on Wheels TSD (Time, Speed and Distance) rally, which was flagged off on Friday early morning, saw 100 women competing for the crown from Bengaluru to Chikmagalur.

The second edition of the event will traverse through the landscapes of Chikmagalur on Friday and end on Saturday in Kodagu.Covering a total distance of around 750 km, Day 1 will see participants drive from Bengaluru to Chikmagalur. After a night’s halt, they will then travel from Chikmagalur to the finishing point at Kodagu Pollibetta.

The drivers were revealed the route map only minutes before the event started. Also, the roads won’t always be the highways. They would be driving through the muddy challenging roads as well. And, there is no prize for reaching the designated halt early. Instead, it will incur penalties.

“It’s not a straight tar road rally. It will go through some of the estate roads which are not really great for driving. Like in all TSD rallies, you will get the roadbook and speed charts before the departure. In addition, the time controllers will also not be revealed. That’s challenging,” said Shivani Pruthvi, a Bengaluru girl who is competing in the rally.

It’s not just about the driver, though. The drivers will be assisted by their navigators (co-driver) and a little miscommunication could lead to greater penalties. As the team with the least number of penalties wins the rally, navigating properly and instructing the driver makes it more interesting.

“TSD rallies are all about the camaraderie between the navigator and the driver. Even though you know you have to take a left or a right turn ahead, drivers tend to get it wrong as the navigators calculate a lot of things for you – time, speed etc. So, the more in harmony you are with each other, the better you will be,” said Shivani, whose mother Dr Deepti Pruthvi is her navigator for the rally.

The 21-year-old youngster, who made her debut in motorsports, only last year, had finished third in the first edition of the rally. This time, she is looking to better her records. Geetha Wadhwa is the holder of the title.“TSD rallies are the first step for any driver aspiring to do well in motorsports. It’s a combination of so many factors and we will be in the pro category. So there will be pressure on us,” said Shivani, who won the last edition of Times Women’s Drive. “It will be difficult this time as there are many pro drivers taking part in the rally. But my target will be to win the rally,” she said.