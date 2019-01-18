Home Cities Bengaluru

84-year-old Malayali cooks up storm with heirloom recipes

Hailing from Thikkodi village in Kerala, Ummi Abdulla published her first book Malabar Muslim Cookery in 1981.

Published: 18th January 2019 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Ummi Abdulla started cooking around the age of 40

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : At a time when the world is ordering food online and there are so many restaurants to hop into, one still craves home-made food and the maa-ke-haath-ka-khaana can never be forgotten. A similar thought drove this 84-year-old woman to keep the traditional heirloom recipes alive through her cookbooks. 

Hailing from Thikkodi village in Kerala, Ummi Abdulla published her first book Malabar Muslim Cookery in 1981. She is an expert in Mappila cuisine (Mappilas are a community of Muslims on the Malabar coast of Kerala) and started cooking around the age of 40. She brought attention to this lesser-known cuisine through her books and a YouTube channel. It was due to her husband’s persuasion and constant support that she actually started cooking authentic dishes. Till date, expats still go back to her first book to cook delicious Mappila food at home.

Her granddaughter Nazaneen Jalaludheen had a huge role to play in publishing A Kitchen Full of Recipes in April 2018. She wanted to make her grandmother’s books more interesting and modern, so she did photo shoots and patiently tried more than 103 recipes for months. “Earlier, we did not have a proper equipment to measure ingredients. For this book, Nazaneen tried every recipe from start to finish and took measurements in cups. She went back to the earliest recipes and penned it down,” Abdulla said.

With generous use of red chilli paste, turmeric powder, ginger, curry leaves and Kerala’s staple ingredient, coconut oil, Mappila cuisine brings out complex techniques, but Abdulla made sure she documented every step carefully. After her husband V Abdulla’s demise, she moved to Calicut, but continued her passion, so much so that whenever she is tense, she goes to the kitchen and cooks a meal for her family. She has written more than six books in Malayalam and hopes to continue her culinary journey for as long as she can.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp