Balle Balle, from Amritsar to Marathahalli

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : On a Thursday afternoon, as we sit down for a meal at Kava, Fairfield By Marriott Bengaluru, we discuss how we’ve all skipped breakfast to ensure we do justice to the ongoing Punjabi Food Festival at the restaurant. We wait with anticipation to dig into food that we assume will be sinfully good since we expect it to be loaded with butter.

As we make our way to the buffet counter, the sight of a 68-year-old woman surprises us. Unlike the other uniformed chefs, the woman is dressed in a pale pink salwar kurta looks busy as she rolls out dough on the counter. The surprises don’t end there since we find that the food served reminds us of maa ke haath ka khaana.

The ongoing festival gave us opportunities to devour dishes from Anandpur Sahib in the Land of Five Rivers. With kites, paper windmills and sugarcanes on every table and wall of the restaurant, the decor transported us right to Punjab. Sous chef Gaurav Bansal tells us it was his idea to bring down his mother down to showcase her culinary strokes in the Marriott kitchen.

In 1995, Shaktidevi started working at a day-care centre in Punjab, where officials from the centre recognised her cooking skills and included her in the food business department. After the death of her husband, she kept herself busy by cooking at various organisations for free. Sometimes, when these welfare groups travelled within Punjab, they would take care of all expenses, just so that she could prepare food for the large groups.

Soon, Shaktidevi became popular in and around her village. “Once, during elections, a woman from our village wanted my help to seek votes as everyone knew me more than they knew her as she was new in town. As expected, the woman won, but I received more congratulatory messages than her!” said Shaktidevi.

Chef Bansal had to live a life of hardships before gaining a prominent position in the food industry. He used to work at a call centre alongside working at a popular food outlet in Chandigarh, in order to earn money to pay his fees for a hotel management course. “Having travelled around Hyderabad, Saudi Arabia and Jaipur, this is the first time I have brought my mother to work alongside me at a hotel,” he said.

The buffet presented us dishes that were made with authentic Punjabi ingredients as Shaktidevi brought around 44 kg of makki ka atta, jaggery, sweets of Lohri, etc from Anandpur Sahib for the food festival. Every day, she makes different pickles such as carrot, cauliflower, yam, but there is no difference in the way she prepares food at home and the way she prepares food in Marriott. One bite of her makki ki roti and sarson ka saag was enough to reassure us of her claim.

The little oil in the dishes made sure we didn’t feel heavy after our meal. While we were taken aback by no paneer curries in the spread, chef Bansal explained, “It is not the go-to curry dish that we prepare at home. Instead, we have a spread of Zimikand Kadhi, Amritsari Dal, Paan Aur Gulakand Kofta and Aloo Tamatar, which are prepared in almost every household in Punjab.” A special mention goes to Paan Aur Gulakand Kofta, as it had a rather tangy taste instead of being spicy.

The buffet also had a live counter where we saw the Makki Methi ki Roti and Sarson ka Saag being prepared by the Punjabi lady. Along with starters like Chicken Tikka Kabeb, Talwi Machhi and Rajma Dhania di Tikka, the non-vegetarian course had Dhaba Kukad Biryani, Murkh Makhanwala, Bhuna Gosht, Machhi Curry. We absolutely loved the dessert spread. Malpua Rabdi, Moong Dal Halwa, Motichoor Ladoo and Pista Roll aroused our taste buds and put our tummy to rest.