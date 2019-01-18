Home Cities Bengaluru

Double-decker buses will not return to Bengaluru

When contacted, Managing Director of BMTC, NV Prasad confirmed that the plan to introduce double-decker buses was shelved.

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has shelved the plan to induct open-top double-decker buses in its existing fleet, after efforts to find a manufacturer went in vain.
In June 2017, the BMTC’s administrative board had given the approval to buy five double-decker buses. The plan was to use the buses to boost tourism via ‘Bengaluru Darshana’ services. Double-decker buses were an attraction in 80s and drew many tourists.

“Various companies were approached but none of them showed interest. They don’t find manufacturing just five buses profitable. Since the popularity of these buses has come down of late, many companies have even stopped manufacturing them,” a BMTC official said.

He added that there were plans to procure these buses from a firm that operates double-decker buses at tourist places in Goa but even that did not work.

When contacted, Managing Director of BMTC, NV Prasad confirmed that the plan to introduce double-decker buses was shelved. The double-decker buses, which were plying on city roads between the ’70s and ’90s, were an attraction for tourists, especially children.

The buses were withdrawn gradually and the service was completely stopped by the end of the ’90s. Most of the cities in the country have almost done away with double-decker buses due to various reasons, including infrastructure projects, Metro connectivity and non-profitability.

Double-decker buses BMTC

