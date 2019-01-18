Early admissions for PU courses worry parents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Class 10 exam season is stressful not just for students, but for parents too. Pressure builds up over finding a college for their wards, even before board exams begin.

Some colleges in the city as well as in Mysuru and Mangaluru, have started the admission process for pre-university courses even before the commencement of Class 10 examinations.

As a result, parents are forced to decide on a college, and many have even completed the admission process. Interestingly, a majority of them are looking at Science courses, followed by commerce.

Some private PU colleges are even providing admissions for integrated coaching for medical and engineering courses, and are in demand.

One parent, who got admission for his son in a leading college in the city, said, “Currently, the admissions are held for integrated coaching. This is for NEET. Classes will commence only after Class 10 examinations and if we wish to take admission for a PU course, the same has been assured by the college.”

Meanwhile, there are parents who have not got any seat for their children. As the admissions at these colleges are based on marks secured by students in the preparatory exams, those who got below 90% are getting rejected. “My daughter secured 83% and four PU colleges have denied her admission,” said a worried parent.

Is this allowed?

PU education department officials consider these early admissions illegal. However, they said they can initiate action only if they get complaints.

Interestingly, colleges giving admissions are not giving receipts for admissions or for taking advance for blocking seats.

Integrated coaching

After implementation of NEET, the demand for integrated coaching with PU has increased. The fee for these courses is double. Colleges offering integrated courses said the fee has been increased by 50%. Colleges are charging up to D4 lakh per year. The concern is if colleges complete admissions before Class 10 exams, and put up ‘No Seats’ boards, what about students who score average marks?