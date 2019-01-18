Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka to launch its millet brand ‘Siri’ in two months  

Siri brand will also have a logo which will be similar to that of Nandini products.

Preparations are under way for the millet fair at Palace Grounds | KPN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To encourage growers and popularise millets, the state government is planning to come up with its own brand of millet products called ‘Siri.’ “Siri products will be sold at various outlets managed by the government. They will also have a trademark for quality,” Agriculture Minister N H Shivashankara Reddy said on Thursday.

“The Karnataka Milk Federation has in-principle agreed to allow selling our millet products. We also have plans to tie up with HOPCOMS outlets. We have asked BBMP as well to give us space within their limits for our outlets,’’ said the minister. “Siri products are likely to be launched in the next two months,” he added.

Siri brand will also have a logo which will be similar to that of Nandini products. “Our agency will check the purity of millet products before they are sold under the trademark of Siri brand,” he added. As many as 15 federations of farmer producer organisations are involved in packaging and marketing of millets in the state at present. “We will soon bring under one umbrella,’’ the minister said. He further added that in the coming budget, the state government will announce a minimum support price for millet growers.  

