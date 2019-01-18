In bid to rob, gang stabs teen in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of three men made a vain robbery attempt by attacking a young passerby with a knife, when he refused to give them his mobile phone at Balepet, near City Market police station, on Tuesday night. The injured Pramod, 17, an ITI student, filed a case before KR Market police, and is recovering in a hospital. CCTV footage shows that the robbers threw stones at the public when they rushed to help Pramod.

A senior police officer said that around 8.30pm, Pramod, a part-time worker in a metal shop, was walking home in Chickpet. He was passing Rukmoji Street while speaking on mobile, when three men stopped him. They threatened him at knife-point and tried to snatch his phone.

He refused to give it and tried to run away. The angry gang members attacked him with a knife but he managed to raise an alarm. As locals rushed to help him, the gang ran away. Police said CCTV footage clearly shows the faces of the accused, who spoke Kannada and Hindi. A team has been formed to nab them.