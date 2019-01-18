Home Cities Bengaluru

In bid to rob, gang stabs teen in Bengaluru

A senior police officer said that around 8.30pm, Pramod, a part-time worker in a metal shop, was walking home in Chickpet.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A gang of three men made a vain robbery attempt by attacking a young passerby with a knife, when he refused to give them his mobile phone at Balepet, near City Market police station, on Tuesday night. The injured Pramod, 17, an ITI student, filed a case before KR Market police, and is recovering in a hospital. CCTV footage shows that the robbers threw stones at the public when they rushed to help Pramod. 

A senior police officer said that around 8.30pm, Pramod, a part-time worker in a metal shop, was walking home in Chickpet. He was passing Rukmoji Street while speaking on mobile, when three men stopped him. They threatened him at knife-point and tried to snatch his phone.

He refused to give it and tried to run away. The angry gang members attacked him with a knife but he managed to raise an alarm. As locals rushed to help him, the gang ran away. Police said CCTV footage clearly shows the faces of the accused, who spoke Kannada and Hindi. A team has been formed to nab them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robbery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp