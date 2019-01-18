Kerala man goes missing in Oman, mom seeks MEA’s help

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Manjula V, whose son went missing in Oman in October, is running from pillar to post to bring him back. The mother, along with her specially-abled daughter, who hail from Vijayanagar in the city, hopes that her son will eventually return, as her efforts to find him till date have not been fruitful.

Deepak RV

Speaking to reporters, she said that her son Deepak RV had been working in Oman at a hypermarket for the past seven years. “Deepak was the breadwinner in the family. He went to great lengths to ensure we were happy,” she said.

THE LAST CALL

Deepak had last called his family on December 10 last year. “He would travel to countries like China and Bangladesh for work. On December 10, he had called saying that he was going to a different city to purchase goods for the hypermarket. His phone has been switched off after that,” she said.

When she called Deepaks’ office in Oman, Manjula was told that the company had filed a complaint with Interpol. “However, they had no leads as to where my son is,” she said.

Subsequently, she approached the Bengaluru City Police, who helped her to get in touch with Ministry of External Affairs officials.