Home Cities Bengaluru

Kerala man goes missing in Oman, mom seeks MEA’s help

The mother, along with her specially-abled daughter, who hail from Vijayanagar in the city, hopes that her son will eventually return, as her efforts to find him till date have not been fruitful.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Manjula V, whose son went missing in Oman in October, is running from pillar to post to bring him back.  The mother, along with her specially-abled daughter, who hail from Vijayanagar in the city, hopes that her son will eventually return, as her efforts to find him till date have not been fruitful.

Deepak RV

Speaking to reporters, she said that her son Deepak RV had been working in Oman at a hypermarket for the past seven years. “Deepak was the breadwinner in the family. He went to great lengths to ensure we were happy,” she said.

THE LAST CALL

Deepak had last called his family on December 10 last year. “He would travel to countries like China and Bangladesh for work. On December 10, he had called saying that he was going to a different city to purchase goods for the hypermarket. His phone has been switched off after that,” she said.

When she called Deepaks’ office in Oman, Manjula was told that the company had filed a complaint with Interpol. “However, they had no leads as to where my son is,” she said.

Subsequently, she approached the Bengaluru City Police, who helped her to get in touch with Ministry of External Affairs officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Missing Oman Missing in Oman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp