NIMHANS ups its ‘game’ for seniors

Published: 18th January 2019 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

The app will be available for download on tablets and smartphones

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the idea of ‘use it or lose it’, NIMHANS’ department of clinical psychology is all set to launch an app for cognitive training games for seniors. This is to help them reduce the risk of developing mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and dementia.Dr Keshav Kumar, consultant at Neuropsychology and Cognitive Neuroscience Center, has developed the first culturally appropriate Neuropsychological test battery for the elderly in India, which is used to assess cognitive function in literates as well as illiterates from urban and rural backgrounds.

“MCI is a transition stage between normal aging and dementia. This condition affects a person’s short-term memory, which is worse than expected for a person of that age,” explained Dr Kumar.These brain training games involve associating different geometric patterns with different locations.

A small study involving two groups that comprised healthy seniors with age-related cognitive deficits and individual diagnosed with MCI and mild Alzheimer’s improved the participants’ performance in memory tests. “A one hour, one-to-one session provided to both the groups for the 30 sessions, where these individuals were assessed on Neuropsychological test battery (NNB-E) as well as other functional measures (clinical ratings). The participants also reported that they enjoyed playing the games and were motivated to continue the game even after the study ended,” he added.

MCI condition may also reduce motivation, which could have an impact on whether or not people with the condition take part in programmes that might help them. There are no effective drug treatments for this, but cognitive training, essentially a form of ‘brain training’, has been reported to show benefits. 

The cognitive domains trained in this include attention, response inhibition, verbal and visual working memory, episodic memory, reasoning and mental flexibility. The programme is being digitised by a reputed multinational company. These apps will be available for download on tabs and smartphones soon.

