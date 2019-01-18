No filmi song and dance on annual days at Bengaluru schools from next year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bollywood and Sandalwood numbers are out, so are the associated gyrations, from annual day functions in schools. The department of primary and secondary education has deemed filmi songs “inappropriate” for impressionable minds and decided to issue directions to schools to keep such songs off campuses. This rule will be applicable to state government and private schools affiliated to the state board, from the next academic year.

The department has cited instances where students’ interests were not considered, and songs which were not age-appropriate were performed by children. A senior official from the department said, “Recently, I was invited to an annual day at a city school, and was shocked to see the songs chosen for students to perform to. A majority of the songs were from movies and also not age-appropriate.”

“I discussed this with my colleagues, who expressed similar concerns, and we decided to do something about it. So from next year, schools are not allowed to use film songs for performances,” the official said.

SONGS TO BE VETTED

Department officials are planing to instruct schools to celebrate annual days in a way they should reflect the history, patriotism, culture and heritage of the nation. The dance or any other performance should encourage students talent. Select folk, patriotic songs or drama.

However, there are some private schools that have already implemented this and are not allowing film songs during celebrations. “We choose a theme for each annual day celebration and songs will be chosen accordingly. For eg, themes will be on flower, music, childhood, culture, animals etc...” said the principal of a city-based private school.