86 Bengaluru municipal corporations lack government, aided schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 86 city municipal corporations across the state, including a few wards in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, have no government or aided school, and the state government will provide admissions to eligible children in private schools under the Right To Education (RTE) in these areas.

After the recent amendments, the state Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to give admissions to eligible students to private schools under RTE only if there is no government or aided school existing in the neighbourhood.

Now, the department is ready with the data of 86 such municipal corporations. Officials said they are waiting for the file to be approved by the chief minister to issue a notification. P C Jaffer, Commissioner, Department of Public Instructions, said, “As per the information we have, there are no government or aided schools in the neighbourhood of 86 municipal corporation limits, including BBMP.”