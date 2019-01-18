Home Cities Bengaluru

86 Bengaluru municipal corporations lack government, aided schools

Now, the department is ready with the data of 86 such municipal corporations.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka schools lack playgrounds.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  At least 86 city municipal corporations across the state, including a few wards in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, have no government or aided school, and the state government will provide admissions to eligible children in private schools under the Right To Education (RTE) in these areas.  

After the recent amendments, the state Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to give admissions to eligible students to private schools under RTE only if there is no government or aided school existing in the neighbourhood. 

Now, the department is ready with the data of 86 such municipal corporations. Officials said they are waiting for the file to be approved by the chief minister to issue a notification. P C Jaffer, Commissioner, Department of Public Instructions, said, “As per the information we have, there are no government or aided schools in the neighbourhood of 86 municipal corporation limits, including BBMP.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Schools RTE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp