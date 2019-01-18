Severe fog disrupts air traffic in Bengaluru, 66 flights affected

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flight operations were suspended twice at the Kempe Gowda International Airport on Thursday morning due to thick fog.

Altogether 66 flights suffered disruptions in operations. A Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said, “This is the first time this season that operations had to be suspended twice.” Operations were suspended once from 5.45 am to 5.56 am, and a second time from 6.47 am to 7.30 am.

An official release said that 44 departing flights had a delayed take-off while 18 incoming flights had a delayed landing. Four flights had to be diverted - two cargo flights of Blue Dart and one IndiGo flight were diverted to Chennai while another IndiGo flight was sent to Hyderabad.

A visibility standby was declared at 4.22 am and it was withdrawn at 8.47 am. Ramesh Babu, Aviation Forecaster at KIA, said, “The fog was really severe with the visibility even touching 50 metres at one stage between 6.47 am and 7 am.”