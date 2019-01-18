Home Cities Bengaluru

Three-day millet fair begins at Bengaluru Palace Grounds today

On Friday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the trade fair which will see more than 400 stalls and participation from 220 exhibitors.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state government is organising a three-day Organics and Millets International Trade Fair at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. On Friday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the trade fair which will see more than 400 stalls and participation from 220 exhibitors.

Groups from across the country and seven nations, including Chile, Poland, Sri Lanka, UAE, Germany and Switzerland, are participating. 

As part of the fair, B2B sessions and workshops for farmers in Kannada will be organized on all three days. Over 80 farmer groups have already registered for the event.

During the international conference which will be held as a part of the fair, 42 speakers from six countries will deliver lectures. There will be 23 food courts where various dishes and snacks made out of millets will be sold. There will also be a millet cooked product display challenge.

For children, there will be on-the-spot drawing competition in two categories — between the age group of 5-8 and 9-16 — to create awareness about the importance and benefits of organics and millets.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp