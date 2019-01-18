Three-day millet fair begins at Bengaluru Palace Grounds today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is organising a three-day Organics and Millets International Trade Fair at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. On Friday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the trade fair which will see more than 400 stalls and participation from 220 exhibitors.

Groups from across the country and seven nations, including Chile, Poland, Sri Lanka, UAE, Germany and Switzerland, are participating.

As part of the fair, B2B sessions and workshops for farmers in Kannada will be organized on all three days. Over 80 farmer groups have already registered for the event.

During the international conference which will be held as a part of the fair, 42 speakers from six countries will deliver lectures. There will be 23 food courts where various dishes and snacks made out of millets will be sold. There will also be a millet cooked product display challenge.

For children, there will be on-the-spot drawing competition in two categories — between the age group of 5-8 and 9-16 — to create awareness about the importance and benefits of organics and millets.