Woman dies after falling from moving train in Bengaluru, bystanders take photos

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman, aged about 50, died after she fell from a train which was arriving at Yeshwantpur railway station on Thursday evening. Her identity is yet to be established.

She was reportedly lying in a pool of blood for a considerable length of time and many were said to be taking photos and videos of her lying sprawled on the platform.

Sources said she suffered a head injury after the fall and lay bleeding. Some passengers even called the Railway Police Force, but they pleaded helplessness claiming that senior officials would arrive.

However, a senior Railway Police officer said she had suffered a cardiac arrest and did not fall. When questioned about the bleeding, he said it was due to the cardiac arrest.The woman had arrived by a passenger train from Hubballi. The incident occurred on Platform 6.