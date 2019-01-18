Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman dies after falling from moving train in Bengaluru, bystanders take photos

She was reportedly lying in a pool of blood for a considerable length of time and many were said to be taking photos and videos of her lying sprawled on the platform.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A woman, aged about 50, died after she fell from a train which was arriving at Yeshwantpur railway station on Thursday evening. Her identity is yet to be established.

Sources said she suffered a head injury after the fall and lay bleeding. Some passengers even called the Railway Police Force, but they pleaded helplessness claiming that senior officials would arrive.

However, a senior Railway Police officer said she had suffered a cardiac arrest and did not fall. When questioned about the bleeding, he said it was due to the cardiac arrest.The woman had arrived by a passenger train from Hubballi. The incident occurred on Platform 6. 

