‘Alexa, take down and respond to customers’ complaints’, says BESCOM 

This summer, you may be able to ask Alexa or Google to file a complaint with BESCOM. 

Published: 19th January 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Avinash Bhat
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are one of the many electricity consumers who are tired of calling 1912 helpline to ask when the power supply would be restored, there is some relief in sight. If a plan by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) is executed as per schedule, this summer, you can ask Alexa or Google to file a complaint with BESCOM. 

The company is looking at AI-enabled chatbots to answer customer queries as well as to note down complaint details. In the recent past, the BESCOM helpline has been working in full capacity and is yet unable to handle the volume of calls from customers calling about power cuts, bill inquiries, and other issues. This, coupled with increasing power cuts, has led to BESCOM searching for alternatives to voice calling. 

Recently, an expression of interest was invited from vendors who could supply an AI-enabled chatbot. A chatbot is programmed to answer several frequently asked questions and complaints. According to the invite by the company to vendors, the BESCOM chatbot should be able to converse with customers in English, Kannada, Hindi and other Indian languages, and will be able to identify the intent behind a question and provide accurate responses. 

The chat-bot would also be able to access billing details, complaint details and will be able to take down a complaint. It would be available for those who call in and would be voice-enabled so as to answer questions posed by callers. It would also be available on the BESCOM app as well as on their website. 
Officials are also hoping that vendors would be able to integrate the same with home assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home as well as Facebook messenger, Twitter, and WhatsApp. “The aim is to put this system in place within the next two months,” a BESCOM official said. 

Features of chat-bot
Can handle 10,000 requests simultaneously
Integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Home
Website integration
Available on WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook messenger
Can speak to callers
Will have billing details, complaint details

