Baby dies after fall from balcony in Bengaluru

An 18-month-old baby, who was rushed to hospital after falling from the second floor, breathed her last on Friday.

Published: 19th January 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  An 18-month-old baby, who was rushed to hospital after falling from the second floor, breathed her last on Friday. The deceased was identified as Sophia, daughter of Balasubramanya and Lavanya, residents of Nanjundappa Layout in Begur.

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm when the child was playing on the second-floor balcony. She fell down and was severely injured, after which she was shifted to a private hospital. However, the baby did not respond to treatment and died on Thursday evening.

According to the police, Sophia was the younger of two children. Her father was from Chennai and employed at a private firm in the city. “Lavanya had brought her elder daughter from school around 1.30 pm, and left her two children in the balcony while she brought them food. Sophia lost balance and fell to the ground,” police said.

Owing to injuries and blood loss, the baby was rushed to hospital, where she breathed her last. 

