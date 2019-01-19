Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Development Authority to build Peripheral Ring Road based on 2007 alignment

Following the failure of numerous attempts by the BDA to mobilise funds for the project, the state had recently agreed to bear the entire cost of the project through a long-term loan.

The eight-lane Peripheral Ring Road was proposed to decongest traffic in the city

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has finalised that the Rs 17,061-crore Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project will be built based on the alignment it had readied in 2007. The route proposed in 2010 stands dropped. Tenders will now be called for in early February with a three-year completion deadline.

Following the failure of numerous attempts by the BDA to mobilise funds for the project, the state had recently agreed to bear the entire cost of the project through a long-term loan. The BDA is now gearing up to file an appeal in the National Green Tribunal or in High Court to vacate the stay filed at the Chennai bench against the environmental clearance given for the project.  

The decision to revert to the previous alignment was taken at a technical committee meeting held on Wednesday. It now increases the length of the eight-lane PRR to nearly 66.2 kilometres, an increase by nearly 700 metres. The integration of PRR with the NICE Road, not proposed in the 2007 Detailed Project Report, will form part of the new project. 

The PRR project, aimed at decongesting the city, will encircle the Outer Ring Road and provide seamless connectivity to major IT hubs and residential areas, including Electronics City, Sarjapur, Varthur, Whitefield, Hosakote and Kempegowda International Airport. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Engineer Member BS Shivakumar said, “Three key changes will be effected now. The alignment was changed in the 2010 report at three villages of Venkatala, Seegehalli and Rachenahalli due to problems here. However, the PRR will now pass through these places as per our original 2007 plan”.

“We have also decided to request the Gas Authority of India Limited to shift the pipeline running to a length of 2 km here nearby,” the official added.  The topographic and traffic survey reports for the project are almost ready, Shivakumar said. “We are targeting February 7 for calling of tenders with a three-year deadline”

The project requires 1,810 acres of land for which the final notification had been issued. A senior BDA official said that since the integration with the NICE Road had been added, preliminary and final notification to acquire nearly 90 acres of private land near Tumakuru Road and Hosur Road will now have to be made.

Bonanza for landowners
In a bonanza to landowners whose lands will be acquired for the PRR project, it has now decided to increase the compensation provided through Transfer of Development Rights certificate from the present 2 times of the built-up area to 3, said Mamatha, Special Land Acquisition Officer, BDA.

The owner who hands over 100 sq feet of land to the BDA for the project will be given certificates that permit constructions up to 300 square feet in any other property they possess in the city, she added. The TDRs can also be encashed by the owners by selling them to other property owners or builders. 

