Better footpaths in Bengaluru, thanks to BBMP’s feat

Major roads across the city, including Dr Ambedkar Veedhi Road, KR Circle, Minsk Square, Ballari Road, JC Road and other roads in core areas as well as in the central business district will soon see u

Published: 19th January 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Work along identified stretches will be completed by the end of this month

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It may soon be possible for you to walk alongside major roads in the city without having to worry about tripping on loose stones or dodging construction material. Thanks to an inspection by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, utter disregard for pedestrians is set to be a thing of the past. 

Major roads across the city, including Dr Ambedkar Veedhi Road, KR Circle, Minsk Square, Ballari Road, JC Road and other roads in core areas as well as in the central business district will soon see upgrades to infrastructure for pedestrians, making walking a smooth affair. 

Footpaths across Bengaluru have witnessed an assault mainly by agencies who have dug them up to lay optical fibre cable to repair drains, as well as by bikers who use footpaths to park, as well as to ride two wheelers.  

Currently, resurfacing footpaths with paver blocks and increasing the height of the walkway has been taken up in core areas of the city. A revolving fund, transferred to the accounts of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Executive Engineers at ward levels, will be utilised for this work that will be categorised as emergency work. 

S Somashekhar, chief engineer, Road Infrastructure, BBMP, said, “We have already started work. In most of these areas the footpaths have been damaged and pedestrians cannot walk on them. We will finish the work along all the identified stretches by the end of this month.” 

Pedestrian infrastructure to get a boost as well
Not just footpaths, but roads on the edges of flyovers and underpasses will also be repaired soon. The BBMP has also been working on painting pedestrian crossings, medians and intersections.  Recently, Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar had also directed BBMP officials to remove unauthorised OFC cables installed along the footpaths and had also asked them to repair uneven gratings on TenderSure roads.

