Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru bus cleaner molests girl, family beats up driver

The incident occurred recently in RMC Yard police station limits in the city, with both the driver and the girl filing a complaint at the police station.

Published: 19th January 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh
By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The driver of a bus was thrashed by the relatives of a 19-year-old engineering student after she was allegedly molested by the cleaner of the same bus.

The incident occurred recently in RMC Yard police station limits in the city, with both the driver and the girl filing a complaint at the police station. While the girl has filed a complaint against the cleaner, the driver has filed a complaint against eight persons and the student - whom he accused of hitting him with a slipper.

According to the two complaints, the incident occurred when the girl was travelling back from her hometown in Shivamogga district to Bengaluru, where she is pursuing engineering. Priya (name changed), was asleep in the private bus when she was woken up in the middle of the night, as the bus cleaner was touching her inappropriately.

She immediately raised an alarm, prompting the cleaner to flee from the spot.

“I informed my father soon after the incident. He advised me to write my exams first and then file a complaint,” she told the police in her complaint. Priya was returning to Bengaluru to appear for exams at her college in Hoskote. 

THE ASSAULT 
The day after the incident, around 11.50 pm, the bus driver, Manjunath, was allegedly assaulted by the girl’s relatives near GG Palya. Though he tried to convince them that he was not at fault, the gang continued to attack him. He was treated at a private hospital and then filed a complaint at the same station. Police said the cleaner is still at large, and the case is likely to be transferred to Shivamogga police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bus Driver Molestation Sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp