Bengaluru bus cleaner molests girl, family beats up driver

BENGALURU: The driver of a bus was thrashed by the relatives of a 19-year-old engineering student after she was allegedly molested by the cleaner of the same bus.

The incident occurred recently in RMC Yard police station limits in the city, with both the driver and the girl filing a complaint at the police station. While the girl has filed a complaint against the cleaner, the driver has filed a complaint against eight persons and the student - whom he accused of hitting him with a slipper.

According to the two complaints, the incident occurred when the girl was travelling back from her hometown in Shivamogga district to Bengaluru, where she is pursuing engineering. Priya (name changed), was asleep in the private bus when she was woken up in the middle of the night, as the bus cleaner was touching her inappropriately.

She immediately raised an alarm, prompting the cleaner to flee from the spot.

“I informed my father soon after the incident. He advised me to write my exams first and then file a complaint,” she told the police in her complaint. Priya was returning to Bengaluru to appear for exams at her college in Hoskote.

THE ASSAULT

The day after the incident, around 11.50 pm, the bus driver, Manjunath, was allegedly assaulted by the girl’s relatives near GG Palya. Though he tried to convince them that he was not at fault, the gang continued to attack him. He was treated at a private hospital and then filed a complaint at the same station. Police said the cleaner is still at large, and the case is likely to be transferred to Shivamogga police.