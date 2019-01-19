CCTV images show woman fell off train in Bengaluru

Home Cities Bengaluru

Her identity could not be established till this paper went to press.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking case of gross indifference on the part of the public, the policemen present and railway staff who were alerted, a woman, aged about 50, died on a Yeshwantpur Railway Station platform after she fell from a moving train. No one came forward to save her for almost an hour.

Her identity could not be established till this paper went to press. The woman was on a Hubballi passenger train, which reached Yeshwantpur station at 8.30 pm. Her fellow-passengers, who were in the same bogie, informed the police that the woman had overslept and gotten off the train while it was moving out of the station.

She fell backwards and the back of her head got smashed on the platform, causing her to bleed profusely. She was in a semi-conscious state and lay in a pool of blood. Instead of helping, many 
were seen taking her picture and videos on their mobile phones.

A senior Yeshwantpur police official told TNIE that there were allegations that policemen, passengers and railway staff present failed to rush her to a hospital, and she died an hour later. “We investigated the delay of shifting her for medical treatment. We learnt that the station master was alerted, and he called 108 ambulance service.

There were Railway Protection Force personnel present who waited for the ambulance to shift her. Meanwhile, passengers were taking photos and many railway police personnel were on duty in Tumakuru, as the Siddaganga Mutt seer is critical.

We came to know about the incident when she had already succumbed to injuries. The station has a first-aid kit, but no one thought of it,” he said. 

The police initially said it was a case of cardiac arrest. On Friday, the police examined the CCTV footage and learnt that she had fallen from the moving train. Strangely, no identification was found on her.

“Preliminary investigations indicate she could be a pilgrim without any luggage. Our team went to City Railway Station to check the bogie for any baggage left behind, but could not find any,” said the police official.“We have no idea where she boarded the train — she had no ticket. We have shared her images with all police stations to verify possible missing complaints filed to determine her identity before proceeding with a postmortem examination,” he said.

