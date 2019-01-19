Home Cities Bengaluru

Doctors raise eyebrows at Bengaluru's microblading trend

The treatment, known as microblading, fills eyebrows with a temporary tattoo.

Published: 19th January 2019

Image used for representational purpose only

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While getting one’s skin tattooed is heard of, Bengalureans have started welcoming a new trend: tattooing their eyebrows to fight hair loss in that region. The treatment, known as microblading, fills eyebrows with a temporary tattoo.

“This is a new trend so there hasn’t been much research done. People should go to licensed dermatologists, instead of random parlours,” said Dr Jagadish P, Cutis Academy of Cutaneous Science, adding that if the procedure is not carried out by experts, it could give rise to hyper pigmentation, permanent hair loss and muscle damage in the eye region. 

Microblading needles are three times smaller than regular tattoo needles. This allows the tattoo artist to draw fine, hair-like strokes for natural-looking results. “Since it allows for precision, only the areas lacking growth are targeted,” said Dr Raghu, Skin Care Clinic.

How it works
“Anaesthetising cream is used first. The expert then create an eyebrow to merge with the existing brow. Next, tiny cuts are made into the skin with a hand-held tool. Organic colour is applied on this space,” said Dr Jagadish. The procedure is not permanent and according to the doctor, the colour turns green in the next one or two years. 

Who is trying it?
The trend seems to be gaining popularity among youngsters who go to beauty clinics to get the treatment done. “We see at least four or five people seeking this treatment every week,” said a beautician who wished to be anonymous. Dr Jagadish said most of his patients are in the wide age group of 18 to 50 years. 

Microblading Eyebrows

