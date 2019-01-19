Elderly woman dies, three injured after wall collapses on her home in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 62-year-old woman was killed and three of her family members were injured after a compound wall adjacent to their shed collapsed at TC Palya, near KR Puram, on Thursday night. The reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained. Reports said three kids from the family escaped.

The deceased identified as Mariyamma. Her daughter Shantammma (39), son-in-law Suresh (42), and daughter-in-law Mala (45) were injured. The family, from Mulabaglu, were residing at Brindavana Layout. Police said the incident took place around 11.30 pm when the family was asleep.

“There are five sheds located around an open drain. A 20-foot compound wall was built to stop water from flowing out.

Mariyamma

Mariyamma’s shed was closest to the wall. She was buried alive under the debris,” said a police officer. Speaking to The New Indian Express, K Poornima, corporator, KR Puram ward, said, “The land belongs to a certain Rajakumar.

The wall was built in 2000 due to a property dispute between brothers. A few families have been residing on the vacant land for a few years. Since the mishap took place on private property, the Palike has decided to not to give any compensation, and police will take action against the landlord on charges of negligence.” He further added saying that the ward engineer, Jagadish, also visited the site two months ago, and issued a notice to Rajkumar to remove the wall, but he had ignored it.