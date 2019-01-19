Organic cigarettes to help relieve stress, common cold!  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Planning to quit smoking? Organic Smokes might be of help. Ganesh Kurvati claims they are tobacco-free cigarettes, and are not called cigarettes. “Instead of tobacco and nicotine, the product is made of herbs like basil, rose petal, green tea and mint. These are good for health.

When one smokes it, instead of injuring one’s health, it has a positive effect. Kurvati claims the cigarette helps in controlling cold and cough, and is a stress-reliever. “This can also be used to come out of tobacco addiction,’’ he added.

According to Kurvati, this produce is certified by the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH). The cost of this is Rs 255 per pack of 10, as against tobacco counterparts.

2019 Trade Fair highlights

This is a no-plastic event. The entrance banner is decorated with cloth and various millets. The food court has 23 counters, all use steel plates, spoons and biodegradable areca nut bowls. Drinking water, along with steel tumblers have been arranged in many spots.

The fair is ideal for parents who face trouble in keeping their child away from junk food. Right from popcorns, to cookies, to sweets, to other junk food (similar to packaged branded wafers), are available, in a healthier version.

There are organic chocolates too. l Greenpath company makes plates, tumblers, cups and bowls made out of bamboo. These are strong and durable, like good quality plastic. They are biodegradable and cannot be used in a microwave oven.

Healthy black rice sold at Rs 140 per kg

While most of the private vendors sell black rice for Rs 200 to Rs 400 per kg, the Farmers Co-operative Federation Limited, who participated in Organic & Millet Trade Fair 2019, is selling it for Rs 140 per kg.

“The ordinary rice would cost Rs 30 to Rs 50 per kg. The black rice, which has high antioxidant levels, is good for controlling blood pressure and diabetes. It has high medicinal qualities,’’ YC Rudrappa, Hassan and Kodagu districts, regional organic farmers co-operative federation limited said.