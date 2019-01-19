Private buses will get three terminals in Bengaluru

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Haphazard parking of private buses at major commercial hubs and residential areas in the city may end soon, with some progress being made on allotment of land for bus terminals. The transport department, which proposed separate terminals for private buses, has been offered three pieces of land by BBMP -- at Central Silk Board, Peenya and Byappanahalli -- to set up dedicated terminals.

Currently, the department is conducting a study on the roads, routes and bus stops that private buses use in the city. It has been asked to submit the study report by the end of January. The Karnataka chief secretary has also asked transport officials and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited to inspect the available land in Byappanahalli, Central Silk Board and Peenya.

These terminals will put an end to the entry of private buses into the city, and their haphazard parking in areas like Chamarajpet, Tipu Sultan Road, Kalasipalya Market and Anand Rao Circle, and even along arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city.

B Basavaraju, principal secretary, transport department, told TNIE, “The matter is in the preliminary stage and we will finalise it after inspecting the land. The objective is to put an end to private buses entering the Central Business District (CBD). Core areas of the city are facing traffic congestion due to parking by private buses.”



Traffic chaos is rampant, despite rules prohibiting the entry of private buses in the CBD. A committee comprising officials from BBMP, Bangalore Development Authority, traffic police, Directorate of Urban Land Transport and other government agencies has been formed to address the matter.