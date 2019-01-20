BBMP corporator’s daughter-in-law ends life at parental home

Home Cities Bengaluru

A senior police officer said that she ended her life on Friday evening when she was alone at home.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A daughter in-law of a BBMP corporator committed suicide by hanging at her parent’s house over a family dispute in Sahakaranagar on Friday. The deceased Monika (30), wife of Karthik, was a resident of JP Nagar and the couple were married 10 years ago and have two daughters.

A senior police officer said that she ended her life on Friday evening when she was alone at home. Her father N Prakash, a businessman, had gone to Hassan along with the family for some work. 

Monika

Around 4.45 pm, Monika had called a female friend and was speaking to her for a while. As she disconnected the call midway, the friend rushed to the house to see what had happened and managed to break open the door.

She was shocked to see Monika’s body hanging and called Prakash to inform him about the incident. Monika was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The Kodigehalli police were later informed and the body was shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital for postmortem.

Prakash has given a statement to the police and said that she had come to Sahakarnagar nine months ago after quarrelling with her husband and mother-in-law.

However, he made no allegations against anyone. Karthik is the son of V Balakrishna, corporator of Yelachenahalli ward, and is into business.

His statement is yet to be recorded. The corporator was unavailable for comment when TNIE contacted him over phone. Monika left no suicide note and the reason which led her to end her life is yet to be ascertained. 

