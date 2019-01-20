Home Cities Bengaluru

Toddler kidnapped in Bengaluru, sold for Rs 2 lakh, rescued

The kidnappers and the couple were nabbed by a special team from near Salem in neighbouring Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Jnana Bharati police have arrested five people, including a couple who had bought a kidnapped 11-month-old girl child for Rs 2 lakh, within 24 hours of the crime. The kidnappers and the couple were nabbed by a special team from near Salem in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, about 250 km from here.

The arrested are Anbu Kumar (43), a real estate broker, his associates Manjunath (45) and D Yogesh Kumar (21), residents of Jnana Jyothi Nagar, and T Thomas Payas and his wife J Aruna Payas, who hail from Thoothukudi.

Arnabi Kumari Singh, daughter of Chandan and Raani, residents of Mallathahalli, was kidnapped by Kumar, a family friend, who later escaped in a car along with the two others on Thursday night when the parents were busy shifting house. The couple hail from New Delhi and work as daily wage labourers in the city.

A senior police officer said Chandan works at a granite factory and the couple had come to the city a few years ago.

Kumar befriended them through Raani’s friend Neha. A few months ago, he saw the baby and had casually asked Raani if he could adopt the child, but the couple declined.

Kumar then hatched a plot to kidnap the baby. Around 8.30pm on Thursday, he came to help the couple and loaded their furniture on to a vehicle. The toddler was asleep in the room and he asked the couple to check inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, he and his friend Manjunath lifted the child and escaped on a bike. On the way, he had called Yogesh Kumar to bring a car to escape to Tamil Nadu. 

Lingaraj, a mason and a neighbour, who noticed Kumar take away the child, alerted Raani who rushed to the police station and filed a complaint. The police team managed to track the kidnappers’ movements and followed the car.

Kumar however managed to reach the house of the Payas couple and collected Rs 2 lakh. Police nabbed Kumar and his accomplices near Salem along with the cash. He then revealed  the child’s location and the couple was also nabbed.

